Guber Polls: Jonathan, Dickson, Others Converge On Yenagoa For Ijaw Stakeholders Workshop

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Gov. Seriake Dickson and other notable Ijaw leaders are to attend a stakeholders workshop in Yenagoa on May 22, ahead of the upcoming Nov. 16 Gubernatorial election in Bayelsa.

The Ijaw Professionals Association (IPA) on Tuesday in Lagos on Tuesday urged all stakeholders to close ranks ahead of the elections.

The theme for the workshop is “NO VIOLENCE, NO LOST LIVES’’.

The body said that there was the need for the collaborating groups to work towards achieving a consensus, in ensuring no life was lost in the run up to and throughout the November governorship election.

“We unequivocally condemn the criminal conduct of some people during the last general elections in Bayelsa and other states in the Niger Delta and call on all stakeholders to condemn violence,’’ IPA said in a statement by its President, Mr Elaye Otrofanowei.

Others partnering with the IPA are: Ijaw Nations Forum (INF), Ijaw Women Connect (IWC) and Embasara Foundation to build consensus round achieving credible elections.

“It is our expectation that the governorship election in Bayelsa will be issue-based and the candidates will provide road maps for addressing the challenges we face as a people.

“IPA recommends that the Ijaw Charter and the CELG document which has the input of all stakeholders be discussed and used to address issues which could result in conflict.

“Key stakeholders at this event include former president Goodluck Ebele Johnathan (GCFR, GCON), Gov. Seriake Dickson, former Governors and Ministers, all aspirants, office holders and newly elected political office holders.

“It is for the above that I call on every true Ijaw professional son, daughter and stakeholder in Bayelsa as well as lovers of peace and democracy to join us at the workshop,” the statement made available to the Newsmen ,he said.

“To discuss Credible Governorship Elections and Good Governance in Bayelsa State: Building Consensus through the Ijaw Charter and Ijaw Nation Code of Ethics, Leadership and Governance,” Otrofanowei said. (NAN).