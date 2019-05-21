Gunmen Abducts Traditional Ruler, 1 Other In  Osun

Barely 24 hours after two officials of Federal Road Safety Corps were abducted at Iwaraja axis of Ilesa/Akure Expressway, a traditional ruler and one other person have been kidnapped in Obokun local government area of Osun State.

Though the circumstances surrounding their abduction could not be immediately ascertained, it was gathered that the victims were traveling between Esa Odo and Ilare, both in Obokun local government area of Osun when they were abducted at gun point.

The victims, Chief Amusa Olaleye Dunsin, the Oluode of Ibokun and a lady simply identified as Tayo and three others were said to be heading towards Ilare from Esa Odo, when their vehicle was stopped by the abductors.

Three of the five passengers on aboard the vehicle escaped while Dunsin and the lady were whisked away by the unknown kidnappers.

While police are working tirelessly to rescue official of Road Safety Corps earlier abducted on Sunday, the lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency, Mr. Tunbosun Oyinloye, confirmed the Ilare incident and called for measure to immediately end the rising insecurity in the area.

The kidnap incident was confirmed by Osun Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, Mrs Folashade Isoro who said efforts were being made to rescue the victims.