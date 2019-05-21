INEC Retrieves 25 Certificates Of Return From Winners

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has withdrawn 25 certificates of return it earlier issued to candidates who won in the 2019 general elections on the orders of the courts.

INEC chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Dr. Festus Okoye, stated this yesterday at a “Forum on Media Coverage of 2019 General Elections’ held in Enugu.

Okoye said that 20 of the 25 certificates of return were withdrawn from the All Progressive Congress (APC) members to other APC members while two were from People Democratic Party (PDP) members and re-issued to other PDP contestants.

He said that the other three were withdrawn from APC and PDP and given to other political parties.

According to him, “before we left INEC national headquarters on Friday, the commission has withdrawn 25 certificates of return from the first owners to their new owners following court orders to do that effect.’’

Okoye praised the media for its openness and robust engagement with INEC throughout the period, adding that the media had become critical stakeholders in the success of future elections.

He added that the media had become the first line of reach of the masses as well as the platform for explanation of INEC political and electoral decisions to the people.

Okoye, therefore, charged the media and its practitioners to dig deep into the Electoral Act to ensure that the importance of the recent amended sections of the law were made known to the public.

The president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Chris Isigozu, said that the media and its practitioners enjoyed a vast and robust relationship with INEC before, during and after the elections.