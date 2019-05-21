NEWS
Insurgency: Vulture On Ariel Survillence Arrested In Adamawa
A strange vulture allegedly, suspected to have been conducting ariel surveillance for insurgents, was arrest by the police in Maiha local government area of Adamawa state.
Worried by the panic and stir by residents of the area, a man described by police as elder, lodged the complain, with the police at the police headquarters in Yola.
Elder said, the last time someone brought three vultures into Maiha the area was in few days invaded by insurgents.
The Commissioner of Police, Adamu Audu , who confirmed the arrest said, culture was budgeted N5000 for it daily upkeep.
“The community seemed to be disturbed by the presence of strange vulture.
“A complain was lodged with the Divisional Police Officer in Maiha leading to the arrest of the woman and the vulture.
Audu confirmed that, said the police were used to such types of complaints and have no option than to investigate to ascertain its credibility.
“So, we want to ascertain what the vulture is meant for,” he maintained .
“We are feeding it with meat worth N5000 daily,” said a source at the police command CID who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The vulture might belong to owner of the house, where it has been arrested who is believed to have died, couple of week and still have supernatural control over the bird.
The fear of anticipating the wrath of ancestors, including insurgency attack, famine and disease might have triggered th panic by the resident of the area, the source added.
This practice has predominately common among kilba, Margi and Jannyi tribes of the state the source confirmed.
HAPPENING NOW
- Insurgency: Vulture On Ariel Survillence Arrested In Adamawa
- DFID Presents Inclusive Education Policy Documents To Kaduna Govt
- Cultism: Rivers Govt Withdraws Recognition Certificate from First-Class Monarch
- NDLEA Denounces Police Claims Over Tramadol Seizure In Kano
- FG Berates Obasanjo, Say Ex-presidents Comment on Boko Haram Divisive, Depressing
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Investigation Sheds More Light On PMB’s Appointments
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Mob Sets Suspected Kidnapper Ablaze In Kaduna
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Taraba Govt. Bans Use Of Polythene Bags
-
COLUMNS11 hours ago
The Best Governors Of 2015 – 2019: An Objective Review
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Speakership: Buba Steps Down For Gbajabiamila
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Marafa Condemns Gov Yari’s Visit To Saudi Arabia
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
As Mark Takes A Bow From Active Politics
-
METRO12 hours ago
Why We Will Not Allocate Plots Without Infrastructure – FCTA