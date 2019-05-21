Insurgency: Vulture On Ariel Survillence Arrested In Adamawa 

A strange vulture allegedly, suspected to have been conducting ariel surveillance for insurgents, was arrest by the police in Maiha local government area of Adamawa state.

Worried by the panic and stir by residents of the area, a man described by police as elder, lodged the complain, with the police at the police headquarters in Yola.

Elder said, the last time someone brought three vultures into Maiha the area was in few days invaded by insurgents.

The Commissioner of Police, Adamu Audu , who confirmed the arrest said, culture was budgeted N5000 for it daily upkeep.

“The community seemed to be disturbed by the presence of strange vulture.

“A complain was lodged with the Divisional Police Officer in Maiha leading to the arrest of the woman and the vulture.

Audu confirmed that, said the police were used to such types of complaints and have no option than to investigate to ascertain its credibility.

“So, we want to ascertain what the vulture is meant for,” he maintained .

“We are feeding it with meat worth N5000 daily,” said a source at the police command CID who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The vulture might belong to owner of the house, where it has been arrested who is believed to have died, couple of week and still have supernatural control over the bird.

The fear of anticipating the wrath of ancestors, including insurgency attack, famine and disease might have triggered th panic by the resident of the area, the source added.

This practice has predominately common among kilba, Margi and Jannyi tribes of the state the source confirmed.