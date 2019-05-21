Kenya, Ethiopia Join Gambia In Understudying TSA

Towing the path of The Gambia, Kenya and Ethiopia are taking steps towards under studying the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in Nigeria as the government says it is planning to technical assistance African countries interested in the TSA.

Speaking on the sidelines of a joint interactive session with payment system stakeholders with officials of Gambia, director, TSA, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Sylva Okolieaboh noted that the government is willing to lend support to other African countire seeking its support in establishing their TSA. Earlier, Gambia’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Ada Gaye had noted that Gambia on the recommendation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to commence the implementation of the TSA soon.

Okolieaboh stated that officials of Gambia who had been in Nigeria since last week to under study the TSA had “requested that we support them and they are still making the appeal and I believe that the government of Nigeria will be more than willing to do whatever we can and support.” He also revealed that other African countries had indicated interest in under studying the TSA saying “I am aware of Ethiopia and I just heard of Kenya.

Hopefully in the next four to five weeks they will be coming to Nigeria.” Highlighting challenges faced in the TSA, Okolieaboh said “there is room for improvement in TSA in terms of foreign exchange and foreign missions. The minister said last week we are extending the TSA to foreign missions and we need to also improve on the way we manage the foreign currency inside the TSA. That process has actually started and we expect that in the next three to four months we should be done with it.”