Kogi Politics And Need For Continuity

Rebuilding a damaged structure is more difficult than building a new one. I have had reasons in the past to state the factors hindering the good intentions of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and I also explained why some of the elders in the state are crying wolf.

Some of the reasons are as follows; the emergence of Governor Yahaya Bello brought an end to Godfatherism in Kogi State. Godfathers have caused a lot of setbacks to the development of the state. Considering the circumstances that led to the emergence of Yahaya Bello as the state governor it was obvious that he was ordained by God for a better Kogi State.

Since becoming the youngest governor of the state, he had decided to work with the youths of the state who have the same ideology with him to develop the state. It is no longer business as usual, unlike in the past when the political Godfathers install the governors at all cost and get their monthly return at the expense of the ordinary people of the state. The governor having recognised that the position was given to him by God, has placed his loyalty to God who made him the governor of the state and retired all the political Godfathers in the state in order to utilise the resources of the state for the betterment of all

the people of the state.

Before the assumption of office by Governor Yahaya Bello there was never a time a local government chairman, commissioner, chief of staff, SSG, DG protocol and so many other positions were given to the youths. It has always been those above the age of 50 that call the shots since the chief executive of the state too is of that age bracket.

Governor Yahaya Bello having many youths in his cabinet has really helped Kogi youths to understand what politics is all about and also helped the youths in the state to know that they are not meant to be used only as political thugs by the Godfathers and elders in the state. They were involved in the running of the government.

Governor Bello has carried out so many reforms and projects, which have helped the state greatly in the past three and a half years. Some of them are; the screening of the state civil servants where a lot of frauds was discovered. The screening unearthed billions of Naira going into the pockets of few evil minded individuals in the past administrations and the state is recovering a lot of monies from these enemies of the state.

The debt profile of the state before the assumption of office of Governor Bello was very high which left him with huge debts to pay.

Since government is a continuous process, he has been paying huge debts of the state, which he inherited from the past administrations.

The same set of people who emptied the state treasury before the coming of Governor Bello is the same people blackmailing the government of Governor Bello.

Some of the past leaders of the state have children older than Governor Yahaya Bello, but give their children just a local government council to manage they would fail woefully but here they are blackmailing the governor who has come to clear the mess they left behind and move the state forward. The greatest mistake any Kogi citizen would make in the next coming governorship election in the state is to allow the same people who have enriched themselves and their family with the state’s resources in the past to come back or sponsor any candidate as governor of Kogi State, God forbid!

Let us give Governor Bello another opportunity for better Kogi State of our dreams and for the next generation. He has displayed very high sense of maturity and fairness to all the three senatorial zones in the state by touching each of them with his developmental projects

irrespective of party and tribal differences. Kogi State belongs to all of us, therefore there is need for the support and cooperation of the people of the state to move the state forward.

The love and understanding between the governor and his chief of staff, Sir Edward Onoja and other political appointees in the state is highly commendable.

Sir Onoja on his part has displayed a very high sense of love and loyalty to Governor Yahaya Bello for the development of Kogi State.

These young politicians and leaders who have displayed very high sense of maturity show that age is not a determinant of maturity.

We the Igalas should be thankful to God Almighty for the life of Sir Edward Onoja who is working with Governor Yahaya Bello for the growth of Kogi State. As the governorship election is coming up in November 2019, Kogi people cannot afford to be a minority state in Nigeria.

We have proved in the just concluded general elections that the state belongs to the All Progressives Congress (APC) based on the outcome of the elections where APC cleared all the state House of Assembly seats and two senatorial seats with the hope of getting the third senatorial seat which is before the tribunal, God willing.

Voting for the youth-friendly Governor Yahaya Bello for second term is a responsibility on the shoulders of Kogi youths and indeed all the residents of the state. There is a common saying that to whom much is given, much is expected. It is time to show love and appreciations to our dear governor come November 2019.

We the youth should be vigilant especially as the state is going to embark on full campaign from August 2019. The youth should be mindful of evil-minded politicians who will like to influence them with peanuts to cause problems in the state. With the foundation laid by Governor Bello so far for the youths in the state, any youth of 30 years and above can become a governor of Kogi State come 2023 after the second term of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The governor has been receiving award from different organisations since he assumed office. These are signs of better days for Kogi State as the awards would further motivate the governor to intensify more effort in the governance of the state. Power comes from God and He gives it to whomever He wants. The God that started the good work on Governor Yahaya Bello during his first term would do it again for his re-election for second term come November, 2019.

– Bala, a social researcher and public commentator writes from Abuja