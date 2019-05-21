Learn From Your Comteporary How To Apply Leadership Skills- COAS Task Officers.

COAS disclosed to Journalist on Monday at first Commanding Officers workshop that covers 81 and 82 of Nigerian Army Division areas of the responsibility, themed: Enhanced Leadership perquisites for the Nigerian Army transformation to meet contemporary challenges held at Nigerian Army 81 Division officer’s mess, Marina, Lagos.

He said that, the workshop aimed at improving the skills of Commanding Officers towards developing a more professional and efficient approach on the performance of their satutory roles in both peace war time.

“I am highly delighted to be in this occasion of the the first Commanding officers workshop which is highly necessary in line with our vision to the security challenges confronting on daily basis and also to find a solution to those challenges”.

“The intending nature of this workshop which are routinely organized by the Nigerian Army of various Cadres on the procedure and process for admnistration requirements in line with security challenges”

The COAS which is ably represented by the Corps Commander, Signal, Major General, Muhammed Mohammed, said Commanding Officers workshop like this are intended to refresh their minds and their experiences and also to share knowledge with other colleagues who are from other regions.

“The Commanding Officers gathered South East, South West and South South”

“Bring them together here is for them to share knowledge, understand the new directives and Policy that will guide them to conduct also to integrate with the with society where they are working so that we can achieve seemless cooperation with society”

“We can not do it alone” Brutai said.

Also speaks at the event, the General Commanding officer (GCO) 81 Division, Major General, Musa Yusuf, who commended the COAS for his support to host the first Commanding Officers workshop in 81 and 82 Division areas of responsibility.

He said” this address will not be complete without appreciating the COAS for his untiring support to the division in general and for choosing Head Quarters 81 Division to handle this workshop and approving the necessary logistic support”.