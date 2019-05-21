NEWS
Learn From Your Comteporary How To Apply Leadership Skills- COAS Task Officers.
CATCH UP
‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover
Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...
FG To Move Manufacturing Industry From 10 To 20% Of GDP – Enelamah
The federal government has been making several efforts to foster industrial revolution in Nigeria, in this interview with BAYO AMODU,...
We Won’t Allow External Forces Destroy ACOMORAN – National President
Samsudeen Apelogun is the national president of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairs and Riders Association of Nigeria...
Emefiele And The Not So Exclusive Audio Tapes
In Nigeria, must we always kill our illustrious sons? It is a question that several persons of repute, including activist...
Govs Move Against NFIU’s Monitoring Of Joint Account
Governors of the 36 states of the federation are uncomfortable with the decision of the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU)...
MOST POPULAR
