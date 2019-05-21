NEWS
LG Boss Survive As 3 Others Die In Wukari-Jalingo Road Accident
At least three people reported to have died while three others sustain degree of injuries as chairman Donga Local Government Council of Taraba state Hon. Nashuka Pyeven survived in a motor accident.
Nashuka, the local government boss was coming from Donga, his local government headquarters where he went to calm uprising between Tiv and Jukuns of his local government, he was heading to Jalingo Taraba state capital,
Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Jalingo, Hon. Nashuka who looks strong said the accident was a head to head collusion with his official Hilux and a vehicle that was coming from Jalingo, he said three people died in the accident.
The chairman also reveal that the accident occurred immediately after Mutum-Biu, a semi town along Wukari Jalingo high way, he said his driver had a fracture on his leg was admitted in a Hospital while both the bodies of the deceased and those who were injured were taken to the Mutum-Biu Hospital.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the vehicle that had head to head collusion with the chairman’s official vehicle got damaged beyond repairs meanwhile a toll Van has already been mobilized to evacuate the official Hilux of the chairman to Jalingo, it also got damaged in the accident process.
