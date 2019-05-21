Man Docked Over Alleged N134,000 Fraud In Osun

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo yesterday, docked 35-yearold Ojo Michael, over alleged N134,000 fraud. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of fraud and stealing levelled against him after he had agreed to be tried by the court.

The Prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, an Inspector of Police told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan 8, 2019 at Kosere Area, Ile-Ife.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N134,000 from one Ojo Opeyemi with pretence to supply her planks within a week which he failed to fulfil. He insisted that the defendant stole the sum of N134,000, property of Ojo Opeyemi by converting the money to his personal use.

According to him, the offence contravened sections 390 (9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002. The Defence Counsel, Mr Victor Arojo, applied for the bail of his client in most libral term, pledging that his client would not jump bail, but produce reliable sureties.