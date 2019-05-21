NCC Donates IT Tools To PAC For Process Automation

In line with its strategic partnership and collaboration with other government institutions, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has supported the automation of the accounts auditing process of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives by donating digital tools to enable the committee carry out its constitutional roles of auditing the annual reports of over 800 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government.

The project was entirely funded by donor organisations such as NCC, which supported the initiative with the donation of 25 HP all-in-one desktops personal computers (PCs), two EPSON projectors and projector screens with a tripod.

The PAC, at the unveiling of the electronic documents management system, recognised the contribution of the commission to the cause of enthroning transparency, accountability and good governance through deployment of modern technologies to lawmakers to deliver their constitutional role in more efficient and effective ways.

Head, information technology at NCC, Engr. Abraham Oshadami received the recognition plague on behalf of the executive vice chairman (EVC) of the commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta.

Speaking on the valuable role played by the NCC in the project, the chairman, PAC of the House Representatives, Kingsley Chima, commended the NCC for its role in driving digital transformation agenda.

“With the current technology deployment within the committee hearing room, each member of the committee can sit in front of a computer to read and review submissions/responses made by MDAs instead of having to page through voluminous reports submitted by them,” he said.

Chima the consultants engaged by the PAC has completely digitised all existing documents including reports and responses of MDAs dating back to seven years across all the over 800 MDAs with the Federation.

He emphasised that before the implementation of the digital project, “the PAC Secretariat had only three functional computers, a handful of both technical and support staff without requisite skills, lack of competences in report writing and poor modern tools such as computers and laptops to effectively and effectively deliver their jobs.”

However, Chima said through the project, “PAC now has a fully-installed electronic document management and archiving facility with 25 licenses sitting on 25 computers in our hearing room with another,” stressing that “henceforth, no hard copies of annual report submissions will be accepted from the MDAs, likewise all the MDAs will receive PAC’s submissions electronically and make their submissions through the newly-opened website for PAC.”

Aside the NCC, other organisations that received PAC’s recognition plagues for supporting the implementation of the digital platforms include the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) – which hosted the website, the British Department for International Development (DFID), the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), as well as the Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL).

Meanwhile, stakeholders at the event attended by representatives across all MDAs, were of the view that the digitisation of the public accounts audit system will help simplify the workflow, reduce time spent on manual auditing, boost efficiency and increase productivity.