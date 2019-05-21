Police Arrest 20 Bandits In Sokoto

Sokoto Police command said it has arrested no fewer than 20 suspected bandits in different locations of the state with weapons.

Speaking while parading the bandits, at the police headquarters, the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje said they were arrested with a gun, axes, army uniforms, hemps, drugs and items used as charms

While stressing that effective synergy is sacrosant to security, CP Kaoje divulged that the joint efforts of security operatives towards routing out bandits is already yielding results.

kaoje who appealed to the people of the state to always give useful information that would help towards ensuring a crime free state, added that, the state is very safe hence people should go about their normal businesses without fears.

Reacting to the development, a resident of the state, brahim Salihu said, the menace of bandits within most states of the region lately was becoming very frightening.

He however appealed those involved in the nefarious act to kindly have a change of heart and repent by getting a more honourable way of life