Police Places Embargo On Rallies, Public Procession, Others In Ogun Before May 29 Inauguration

Ogun state police command has threatened to deal ruthlessly with any person or group of individuals who organised any form of public rallies, carnival or any other public procession in the state on or before May 29th Inauguration without the approval of the command.

The command has also threatened to “deal decisively” with anybody or group who attempts to disrupt the peace of the state on or before the May 29th inauguration of the new governor-elect in the state, Prince Dapo Abiidun, irrespective of such person’s status in the society.

A statement issued Tuesday in Abeokuta, the state capital by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said the move became necessary in view of the reports available to the command that some individuals have concluded plans to heat up the polity in the state and disrupt the May 29 inauguration of Abiodun under the guise of protesting the unresolved chieftaincy and land-related matters in the state.

“The security and intelligence reports at the disposal of Ogun state police reveals that some unscrupulous elements are scheming to foment trouble across the state with a view to disrupting the inauguration of the new administration scheduled for 29th May, 2019.

“Rallies, processions and assemblies in public places are being orchestrated by these enemies of peace seemingly to resolve chieftaincy and land-related matters rather than approaching the court to seek justice”.

In view of this however, Oyeyemi said the command has put in place, necessary security arrangement which included personnel of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), Police Mobile Force (PMF) as well as men of the anti-kidnaping unit of the command to checkmate such trouble makers “and other criminally-minded persons”.

He added that all the Disional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders have also been placed on red alert with specific instruction to “closely monitor these misguided elements and respond swiftly to any disturbance of public peace”.

PPRO in the statement however, ordered members of the public to for the purpose of peace, law and order, suspend any form of public procession, rally or carnival related to chieftaincy and land matters till after the May 29 inauguration of the governor-elect.

The release further enjoined organisers of such rallies and carnivals to approach the appropriate court of law for redress or seek an alternative dispute resolution methods rather than embarking on such protest.

“In furtherance to this, persons or group intending to hold public assemblies and rallies other than as stated above are advised to contact the office of the Commissioner of Police, Ogun state, for necessary approval and security”.

“The command will not hesitate to deal decisively with anybody or group who attempts to disrupt the peace of the state no matter how highly placed such person(s) may be, as the law is no respecter of anybody.

“The Police in Ogun state is committed to the defense of the rule of law, safety and security for all law abiding citizens in Ogun state”.