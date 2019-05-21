Ramadan: Saraki Holds Iftar For Constituents In Ilorin

The President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki on Sunday organised a special Iftar (breaking of fast ) for his constituents in Ilorin, Kwara state. The breaking of fast was preceded by a Tafsir( sermon) programme at the Senate President’s mosque, situated within his GRA residence, off Umar Audi road, Ilorin.

The iftar programme was attended by both the high and the lowly placed individuals, including the Acting national president of Ilorin Emirate Progressives Union (IEDPU), Alh Yahaya Ahmed; his predecessor, Ambassador Sheikh AbdulAziz; former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Alh Abubakar Kawu Baraje and Speaker, Kwara state house of assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad. Representatives of artisans, market men and women, politicians were also part of the iftar programme.

In a thought provoking sermon, a Kadi at the Kwara State Shariah Court of Appeal, Justice AbdulLateef Kamaldeen, recalled the numerous contributions of the Saraki family to community development and propagation of Islam in Kwara state, especially Ilorin, their ancestral home. He made specific reference to the determination of the Senate President to ensure that the proposed Muhammad Kamaldeen University, Ogidi, Ilorin is granted operational licence by the National University Commission (NUC).