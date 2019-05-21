Rivers Community Cries Out Over Activities Of Land-Grabbers

The people of Rumuwokerebe community in Rumukwurushi Clan of Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers, have cried out of the activities of suspected illegal land-grabbers in the community.

They said the suspected land-grabbers, who are mostly from neighbouring communities in Etche local government area and Iriebe community in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt Tuesday, the traditional ruler of Rumuwokerebe community, Eze Standford Ajoku, said the land-grabbers, are being given security protection from the Nigeria Police and armed thugs.

Ajoku stated that the presence of the land-grabbers, who are planning to take over their ancestral homes, have forced women in the community to abandon their farmlands.

“These people that invaded our farmlands since 2019, have policemen who are working for them. If you go there now, you will see Police patrol vehicles with policemen providing security for them.

“There are also boys who move around the area with AK-47 rifles even in the presence of policemen. Now, our women no longer go to their farms because they are being raped by these armed boys.”

The monarch, who stated that over 200 hectares of land belong to the community, have been forcefully taken over by the illegal land grabbers, said the hoodlums sell plots of land that worth N5 million for just N500,000.

While calling on Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to intervene in the matter to forstall breakdown of law and order in that part of the state, Ajoku appealed to the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the activities of policemen posted along the Igbo-Etche-Rumukurushi Road.

He said: “We are peace-loving people and that is why we chose to talk to the Press so that the world will hear us. The land-grabbers have boys who are wielding AK-47 rifles but we have none.

“We are using this opportunity to appeal to Governor Nyesom Wike to intervene in this matter before it gets out of hand. We are not ready to take up arms against them because we know if we so, this part of the state will boil.

“We are also calling on the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the activities of policemen posted to Igbo-Etche Road because we believe that they are collaborating with the land-grabbers.”