Shun Corruption, Minister Tells Council Chairmen

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has charged the new chairmen of the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to shun all acts of corruption and to be accountable to the electorate. Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the new chairmen in Abuja yesterday, Bello warned them to resist the temptation of discontinuing with laudable projects started by their predecessors, simply because such projects were initiated by officials from another lineage. He urged them to priotise the welfare and wellbeing of their people, in all their decisions and actions, adding that they must learn from the mistakes of their predecessors and build on their successes.

The minister further advised them not to limit their relationship to their respective area councils alone, but to tap from wealth of experiences of those who have excelled in their various fields. Responding on behalf of other chairmen, the chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido called on the FCTA to work towards breaching the communication gap existing between the area councils and the administration. The newly sworn-in chairmen include Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido (AMAC), Hon. Abdulrahman Ajiya (Abaji), Hon. John Gabaya Shekwogaza (Bwari), Hon. Adamu Mustapha Danze (Gwagwalada), as well as Hon. Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo (Kuje), and Hon. Daniel Chiya (Kwali).