Social Media: Islamic Scholar Urges FG To Establish Regulatory Body

A renowned Islamic Scholar, Shiek Muhammad Nasir Abdul Almuhiyi who is also the National Chairman in charge of Administration, Jama”atul Izalatul Bidia Waikamatussuna (JIBWIS), Jos has called on the federal government to establish a regulatory body to control social media in the country.

The Islamic scholar made the call when he lead a delegation on a courtesy visit to the Kebbi State chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalist in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

He said in order to forestall peace and unity in the country as well as check the excesses of social media, there was need to have a regulatory body set up by government to control the flow of information from the social media.

”We are appealing to the federal government to regulate the social media and what they do, at least government should try to have a regulatory body so that at least it will make most of the senseless information minimize “” , he appealed.

The scholar cited example of Russia as one of the developed countries in the world that has established a regulatory body to control and check Social Media.

Shiek Almuhiyi also explained that the visit to NUJ in Kebbi was part of the Islamic Organization’s activities to foster cordial relationship and support not only to prominent people but important institutions in the country like NUJ during the holy month of Ramadan.

While urging journalist to desist from making any story capable of breaching peace and security of the country, he urged them to always balance their reports to ensure accurate reportage.

He prayed to Allah to continue to guide and protect journalist in the discharge of their duty .

Earlier, the Kebbi State Chairman of NUJ, Aliyu Jajirma applauded the visit of the scholar describing it as timely and inspirational.