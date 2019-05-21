Telecoms Sector Contributed N2trn To GDP

The Minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu, has said the Nigerian telecom sector has contributed N2 trillion which is about 9.5 per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He made this known at the valedictory press conference in his honour yesterday in Abuja, saying the sector has attracted a total of $1.73 billion foreign direct investments under his leadership in the last three and half years, adding the telecom sector had achieved 14 per cent increase in teledensity, rising from 108 percent in 2015 to 123 percent in 2018.

In his remarks, the executive vice chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the commission has succeeded in compelling MTN by being listed into the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) through its focused and firm regulation.

‘‘We have succeeded in empowering Nigerians to own, control and manage one of the dominant telecommunication company in the country by MTN listing in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). Arising from the settlement agreement reached with MTN through payment of N330billion to government coffers of which they have paid N235billion remaining only N55billion which is the last tranche.

‘‘MTN has been listed in the NSE and Nigerians can now buy shares and through this, Nigerians will be financially empowered and socially transformed,” he said.

On broadband deployment, the NCC boss reiterated the resolve of his leadership to achieve the 70 percent penetration by 2023 through the licensing of the seven Infrastructure companies in the six geo-political zones of the country and Lagos as a region.

In his goodwill message, the director general of NITDA, Dr. Isa Pantami assured the minister the sector is going to build on the legacies he is leaving behind as an achiever, saying that a lot has been achieved in the sector, especially the contribution to the GDP and improvement in service delivery and regulation.