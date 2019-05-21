Two Ex-Convicts’ Nabs In Ondo For Abducting, Gang-Raping Teenagers 

A crack of detectives have arrested two ex-convicts suspected to have abducted and raped some teenage girls in Ondo State.

The ex-convicts: Tunde Akinwunmi (age 20) and Tunde Akinboyewa (age 25) were nabbed in Ondo West Local Council Area of the state after they were caught in a room.

Leaderdip reliably gathered that the two men conspired and abducted an 18 year old girl and 14 year old girl at a night club in Ondo town.

The two victims (young girls) were later locked up inside a self contain room apartment – where they were serially raped for two days.

Our correpodent learnt on Tuesday that the two ex-convicts might have belonged to the same cult group in the town – terrorising the people.

Undie Adie, Police Commissioner in Ondo State who confirmed the case said the two suspects were nabbed following a tip off from neighbours in area.

Mr Adie explained that the suspects were trailed to a house where they kept the innocent victims and gang-raped them to a state-of-coma.

He noted that investigations by the police into the case revealed that the two suspects were ex-convicts and an habitual criminals.

According to the Ondo Police boss, the items recovered from the two suspects in the house included; one UTC stainless knife, one red Beret cap of a cult group by name ‘PIECE’, a mobile phone and a stolen jacket.

During interrogation, one of the suspects – Tunde Akinwumi, said they abducted the victims from a night club to his house where they engaged them in a marathon sex throughout the night till daybreak.

“My colleague and i picked the two ladies from a night club and we took them to my house where we had canal knowledge of them.

“I cannot lie, we had play with them very well but when they started to misbahaving by not coperating with two of us, we had to exchange them among ourselves and had serial s*x till the following day”, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Adie who advised that parents should monitor all the activities of their children noted that the two suspects would be charged to court soon after the conclusion of police’s investigations.