NEWS
UPP Reconstitutes Anambra Executive
The United Progressive Party (UPP) has reconstituted the Anambra State executive of the party. The national chairman of the party, Chief Chekwas Okorie in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday said that this exercise shall be on state by state basis to ensure effectiveness and better coordination.
Consequently, the National Working Committee has approved the reconstitution of the State Working Committee of the Anambra State chapter of the United Progressive Party. The 28-member State Working Committee has Chief Patrick Udealor as state chairman and Hon. Mmuo Cletus as state secretary. The statement said the new State Working Committee would be formally inaugurated in due course.
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Investigation Sheds More Light On PMB’s Appointments
- NEWS24 hours ago
N691.560bn Paris Club Refunds Disbursed To States Through CBN In March 2019 – Minister of Finance
- NEWS24 hours ago
My Wife Denies Me Sex Over My Micro Penis – Pastor Tells Court
- NEWS10 hours ago
Mob Sets Suspected Kidnapper Ablaze In Kaduna
- NEWS21 hours ago
Taraba Govt. Bans Use Of Polythene Bags
- NEWS21 hours ago
Speakership: Buba Steps Down For Gbajabiamila
- COLUMNS8 hours ago
The Best Governors Of 2015 – 2019: An Objective Review
- NEWS9 hours ago
Marafa Condemns Gov Yari’s Visit To Saudi Arabia