UPP Reconstitutes Anambra Executive

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has reconstituted the Anambra State executive of the party. The national chairman of the party, Chief Chekwas Okorie in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday said that this exercise shall be on state by state basis to ensure effectiveness and better coordination.

Consequently, the National Working Committee has approved the reconstitution of the State Working Committee of the Anambra State chapter of the United Progressive Party. The 28-member State Working Committee has Chief Patrick Udealor as state chairman and Hon. Mmuo Cletus as state secretary. The statement said the new State Working Committee would be formally inaugurated in due course.