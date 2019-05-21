Why We Will Not Allocate Plots Without Infrastructure – FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has explained why it has insisted that land allocations will not be carried out until engineering designs and infrastructure are provided. Speaking on some decisions taken by the administration recently, the executive secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin, explained that the new order on land allocation in FCT was meant to avoid litigations over land issues.

Jibrin added that the administration’s recent policy changes in land allocation was in the effort to avoiding thousands of land litigation cases imminent after allocations, due to lack of proper engineering designs.

Also speaking, the secretary for Legal Services Secretariat, Muhammad Umar, disclosed that the administration has put in place a land review committee under the leadership of permanent secretary, Mr. Chinyeaka Christian Ohaa. Umar stated that investors in the FCT need to know about the rules ahead of investment to avail them with the opportunity to be abreast with new unified law He continued, “I can tell you that 50 percent of litigations we lost during legal battles with the alottees were because of unknown land law.

Sometimes lands are double awarded because of non existing policies.” Umar revealed some problems militating against the progress of land allocation in the FCT to include, issues of mass housing allocation and the improper parks, among others.