World Leaders Will Attend Maiden June 12 Democracy Day – FG

Despite the alleged plot by some opposition figures to disrupt the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office, the federal government yesterday declared that the country remains safe for world leaders to attend the maiden June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, who doubles as the chairman of the media and publicity sub-committee of the Presidential Inauguration Planning Committee (PIPC) who led other members of the committee in a world press conference yesterday, said that the government had invited world leaders to the event.

He, however, emphasized that the presidential inauguration ceremony on May 29 would be a low-key in order to save cost.

According to the minister, the ceremony would be low-key as a number of the events slated for the occasion had been moved to June 12 Democracy Day.

Mohammed explained that the swearing-in of the president and the vice president would hold on May 29 at the Eagle Square and would be followed by a state banquet at the State House.

The minister disclosed that the June 12 Democracy Day celebration would kick off on June 7 with a Historical Exhibition in Arts, Pictures and Immersive Environment, and would run through June 12.

He said that the official commencement of the new Democracy Day in 2019 was in fulfillment of President Buhari’s declaration in 2018.

He said: “Activities leading to the inauguration of Mr. President officially kick off today (yesterday) with this media conference and will be followed on Tuesday (today) by the commencement of a three-day National Youth Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit.

“The Federal Executive Council (FEC) valedictory session will be held at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja on Wednesday; a special Juma’t lecture and prayer will be held on Friday at the National Mosque.

“The First Lady’s interaction with women is slated for Saturday while a special inter-denominational church service will hold on Sunday at the National Christian Centre.

“Mr. President will give a Children’s Day broadcast on May 27 to be followed later in the day by a children’s variety party,” Mohammed said.

He explained that the historical exhibition will be followed on June 9 by a youth concert, creative industry and entertainment night at the International Conference Centre.

“Secondary schools exhibition/panel discussion is slated for June 11 and will feature three events: the PMB oratorical contest, an anti-corruption summit, and the First Lady’s commissioning programme in Yola, Adamawa State.

“June 12 will start off with a parade at the Eagle Square and the Democracy Day programme will be wrapped up with a dinner and gala night at the State House,” the minister said.