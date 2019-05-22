Abia Set To Liquidate Over 20 Months Pension Arrears 

Abia State government has set an agenda to liquidate the backlog of arrears of pension owed to pensioners in the state said to be ranging up to 20 months to ameliorate the challenges facing the senior citizens.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief John Okiyi Kalu stated this while speaking with newsmen in Umuahia, the capital, adding that the payments which will begin soon will be made in piece-meal.

LEADERSHIP recalls that during the Labour Day Celebration on May 1, at Ibeku High School, 50 pensioners clad in all black attire had protested against the development before a representative of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Kalu said in the same manner the government is prepared to pay the N30,000.00 national minimum wage, appealing to the civil servants to reciprocate the government’s gesture by putting up their best in service.

He reminded both the pensioners and the civil servants that besides payment of pensions and salaries, the government has other obligations such and infrastructure, security and social services to provide for the people.

Furthermore the commissioner expressed appreciation that the Golden Guinea Breweries Plc, Umuahia which had remained moribund for over 15 years before has resumed production and engagement of labour.

He argued that with the government’s recent released of N65m for the procurement of modern broadcasting equipment, the state-owned Broadcasting Corporation of Abia (BCA) will soon soar to greater height.

He appealed to the management of the BCA to ensure the production of new broadcast and communication methods, describing both the management and the staff of the BCA as the best in the South East zone.

In another development, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Enyinnaya Appolos has denied that Ikpeazu has inaugurated caretaker committees for some dissolved market associations in the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued and singed by the CPS which was obtained by LEADERSHIP in which he enjoined the general public to disregard the purported inauguration in their own interest.

The associations include Abia State Market Traders Association (ASMATA), Ariaria International Market, Ekeoha Shopping Centre, Ngwa Road Market, Cemetry/Eziukwu Market, Ochendo Shoe/Bag Market, Aba, and Ubani Ultra Modern Market, Umuahia.

The statement therefore advised all members of the dissolved associations, committees, and boards to hand over government’s property in their care to the chief security officers of their markets as earlier directed by the governor.