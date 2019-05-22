NEWS
Angst As RCCG Dislodges 120 Destitute Families
There was anxiety and anger in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on Wednesday as over 120 destitute were allegedly evacuated from the worshipping center of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), located at the Redemption Camp, along the Lagos – Ibadan expressway were dumped in the ancient Egba city.
The destitute, comprising of couples with their children, middle-age men and women as well as the aged were allegedly raided from the worshiping ground of the Christian religious body and were dumped in three different locations of Abeokuta metropolis.
Their unannounced presence in major streets of Abeokuta metropolis however, ignited angers amidst the rumours that the destitute had been used for money making rituals before they were eventually dumped in the city under the cover of the night.
The development caused palpable fear and tension among residents of Oke-Sokori, Kuto and Iyana-Motuary areas of Abeokuta metropolis most of who rained curses on government and security agencies for not doing enough to get all ritualists’ den across the state clean.
Some of the affected destitute, who spoke with LEADERSHIP however, accused the RCCG leadership of victimising them without sympathy for their spiritual needs and conditions.
The R.C.C.G raided victims, most of who claimed to have spent between six months to a year, explained that the RCCG Security operatives in conjunction with the police personnel indiscriminately rounded them up around Wednesday midnight during the vigil service and forcefully thrown them into a waiting vehicle that eventually brought them to Abeokuta.
RCCG Head of the Media, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi in a phone interview with LEADERSHIP denied the allegation that the church forcefully ejected the destitute from its premises.
Olubiyi said what the church did was simply to carry out a purge towards ensuring that miscreants and others with criminal tendencies do not infiltrate the camp.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
How Smuggling, Insecurity Threaten Steel Development
It is saddening and worrisome that increased smuggling of steel products into the country is inhibiting the efforts of the...
AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m
The National Working committee of the African Action Congress( AAC) has set up a committee to probe Omoyele Sowore over...
National Orientation Agency Is Almost Dead- Amb. Coomassie
Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (AGGN) and Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Amb. Hussaini Coomassie,...
NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi
All things being equal,Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will today emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF)...
‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover
Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Police Feed Detained Vulture With N5,000 Daily
- NEWS14 hours ago
FG Approves Establishment Of National Commission For Secondary Schools
- FEATURED13 hours ago
NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi
- NEWS15 hours ago
9th Senate: PDP’s New Plans Uncovered
- FEATURES13 hours ago
AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
FG, States, LGs Share N616.198bn For April
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Saraki Queries NASS Clerk Over Stringent Media Accreditation
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
20,000 Health Centres Abandoned – Minister