Angst As RCCG Dislodges 120 Destitute Families

There was anxiety and anger in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on Wednesday as over 120 destitute were allegedly evacuated from the worshipping center of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), located at the Redemption Camp, along the Lagos – Ibadan expressway were dumped in the ancient Egba city.

The destitute, comprising of couples with their children, middle-age men and women as well as the aged were allegedly raided from the worshiping ground of the Christian religious body and were dumped in three different locations of Abeokuta metropolis.

Their unannounced presence in major streets of Abeokuta metropolis however, ignited angers amidst the rumours that the destitute had been used for money making rituals before they were eventually dumped in the city under the cover of the night.

The development caused palpable fear and tension among residents of Oke-Sokori, Kuto and Iyana-Motuary areas of Abeokuta metropolis most of who rained curses on government and security agencies for not doing enough to get all ritualists’ den across the state clean.

Some of the affected destitute, who spoke with LEADERSHIP however, accused the RCCG leadership of victimising them without sympathy for their spiritual needs and conditions.

The R.C.C.G raided victims, most of who claimed to have spent between six months to a year, explained that the RCCG Security operatives in conjunction with the police personnel indiscriminately rounded them up around Wednesday midnight during the vigil service and forcefully thrown them into a waiting vehicle that eventually brought them to Abeokuta.

RCCG Head of the Media, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi in a phone interview with LEADERSHIP denied the allegation that the church forcefully ejected the destitute from its premises.

Olubiyi said what the church did was simply to carry out a purge towards ensuring that miscreants and others with criminal tendencies do not infiltrate the camp.