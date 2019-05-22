Appoint Sound Aides To Make 9th Assembly Effective – Taraba Speaker Charges

The speaker Taraba state house of assembly Hon. Peter Abel Diah has urge the members elect at the Taraba state house of assembly to engage the services of only qualify and sound mind aids to make an effective 9th assembly in the state.

The speaker stated this in Jalingo Taraba state capital during a two day inauguration induction/orientation for members elect for the 9th assembly of the Taraba state house of assembly.

Diah said appointments legislative aids of the members of the state housees of assembly, members of representatives and senators is key for effective legislation at all levels.

He lamented the appointments of legislative aids by members base on political associates and family relationships regardless on how effective such aids would carry out their normal routines to make their job fruitful for the progress of the house of assembly.

He therefore urge the members elect for the 9th assembly in the Taraba state house of assembly to appoint legislative skillful aids who are of sound mind and good will to work for the progress of the state as their aids.

“A legislative aid is suppose to serve as political mediator between his superior and his constituents, prepare for motions, be in constant touch with his boss constituents, audit media for the member, gather information within and outside the house for his superior.

“All these I mentioned including other once that I was not able to mention have constituted the functions of a legislative aid, we must therefore accept that is a function that deserve the services of a sound mind aid who shall in turn work not only for his boss but for the entire house of assembly.

earlier in his paper presentation at the workshop, the deputy Clark Taraba state house of assembly Mr. Sylvester Kiwen said legislative aids was meant to attach to members as one of the most influential part of the house of assemblies organ to help members discharge their legislative role effectively.