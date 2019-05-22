NEWS
Appoint Sound Aides To Make 9th Assembly Effective – Taraba Speaker Charges
The speaker Taraba state house of assembly Hon. Peter Abel Diah has urge the members elect at the Taraba state house of assembly to engage the services of only qualify and sound mind aids to make an effective 9th assembly in the state.
The speaker stated this in Jalingo Taraba state capital during a two day inauguration induction/orientation for members elect for the 9th assembly of the Taraba state house of assembly.
Diah said appointments legislative aids of the members of the state housees of assembly, members of representatives and senators is key for effective legislation at all levels.
He lamented the appointments of legislative aids by members base on political associates and family relationships regardless on how effective such aids would carry out their normal routines to make their job fruitful for the progress of the house of assembly.
He therefore urge the members elect for the 9th assembly in the Taraba state house of assembly to appoint legislative skillful aids who are of sound mind and good will to work for the progress of the state as their aids.
“A legislative aid is suppose to serve as political mediator between his superior and his constituents, prepare for motions, be in constant touch with his boss constituents, audit media for the member, gather information within and outside the house for his superior.
“All these I mentioned including other once that I was not able to mention have constituted the functions of a legislative aid, we must therefore accept that is a function that deserve the services of a sound mind aid who shall in turn work not only for his boss but for the entire house of assembly.
earlier in his paper presentation at the workshop, the deputy Clark Taraba state house of assembly Mr. Sylvester Kiwen said legislative aids was meant to attach to members as one of the most influential part of the house of assemblies organ to help members discharge their legislative role effectively.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
How Smuggling, Insecurity Threaten Steel Development
It is saddening and worrisome that increased smuggling of steel products into the country is inhibiting the efforts of the...
AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m
The National Working committee of the African Action Congress( AAC) has set up a committee to probe Omoyele Sowore over...
National Orientation Agency Is Almost Dead- Amb. Coomassie
Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (AGGN) and Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Amb. Hussaini Coomassie,...
NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi
All things being equal,Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will today emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF)...
‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover
Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Police Feed Detained Vulture With N5,000 Daily
- NEWS11 hours ago
FG Approves Establishment Of National Commission For Secondary Schools
- NEWS21 hours ago
Reps Pass Bill Ending HND/BSC Dichotomy
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Kenya, Ethiopia Join Gambia In Understudying TSA
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
No Immediate Plan To Increase Petrol Pump Price – DPR
- AVIATION24 hours ago
Non-Registration Of Travel Agency Is Violation Of Law – NCAA
- ENERGY23 hours ago
Funtua Dry Port: Change Of Ministers Affects Progress Of Work – Chairman
- AVIATION23 hours ago
Aero Marks 60 Years Of Flight Operations In Nigeria