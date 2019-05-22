Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Breaks U.S. Movie Record

Published

1 min ago

on


Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ has broken ‘Avatar’s record as the number one movie of all time in the United States but struggles to complete the win globally.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that according to box office estimates and Disney, ‘Endgame’ will take in $29.4 million domestically (in the U.S. and Canada) at the end of its fourth weekend for a total of $770.8 million in domestic ticket sales.

This means Endgame is sailing past ‘Avatar’s $761 million in domestic ticket sales and taking the number two spot, behind only ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, which is still number one domestically with $937 million in the box office sales.

NAN reports that globally, ‘Endgame’ has now sold an estimated $2.6 billion in tickets, including $76.2 million that weekend. But ‘Avatar’ still reigns at number one with $2.79 billion in ticket sales globally.

Following a $2.223 billion 12-day global turnout, ‘Endgame’ earned $44 million worldwide on its second Monday, with just $10.7 million in North America

The Disney comic flick also earned $5 million in China, meaning it was continuing to earn nearly 3.5 times its domestic gross overseas even without China.


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES5 hours ago

How Smuggling, Insecurity Threaten Steel Development

It is saddening and worrisome that increased smuggling of steel products into the country is inhibiting the efforts of the...
FEATURES6 hours ago

AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m

The National Working committee of the African Action Congress( AAC) has set up a committee to probe Omoyele Sowore over...
FEATURES6 hours ago

National Orientation Agency Is Almost Dead- Amb. Coomassie

Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (AGGN) and Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO),  Amb. Hussaini Coomassie,...
FEATURED6 hours ago

NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi

All things being equal,Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will today emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF)...
BUSINESS2 days ago

‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
BUSINESS2 days ago

Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover

Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: