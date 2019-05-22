Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Beware Of Greedy Politicians, Edo Govt Warns

Published

1 min ago

on


The Edo State Government has urged Edo people and Nigerians to disregard the schemes of a few greedy individuals who have been angling to corner the state’s resources for themselves through the dissemination of fake news and rumours in the media.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said those behind the rumours are a few individuals with an insatiable appetite for the people’s collective patrimony and should be disregarded by members of the public.

He said, “They have whipped up sentiments and thrown up a false sense of crisis in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). All Edo people know there is peace in the state. Roads are being constructed, teachers are being trained, industries are springing up and the people are happy. The real politicians are happy with the government, which has been confirmed through statements in several fora.”

He noted that the state government is consolidating on the legacies of the immediate past administration by deepening reforms in education, infrastructure, healthcare, workers’ welfare, industrialisation, among others.

According to him, “Edo people should expect more of the propaganda by these mischief makers but should disregard them. These persons are sycophants, angling for political patronage, hoping to get favours from the National leadership of the party and the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. They think that if they ingratiate themselves as the small pool of people loyal to and supporting the National Chairman, they will be the ones to get the benefits accruing to the state at the national level.

“We make bold to say that the relationship between the state and the national leadership of the party is rock solid, so also is that of the governor and his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, our party’s National Chairman. We know that the National Chairman is experienced and can decipher the antics of those scheming and throwing tantrums just to win unmerited favours.

He called on the people to disregard the rumours by these individuals and be assured of government’s unfailing commitment to continue to work for their interest, deliver on its mandate and consolidate on the progress being made across different sectors of the state’s economy.


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES10 hours ago

How Smuggling, Insecurity Threaten Steel Development

It is saddening and worrisome that increased smuggling of steel products into the country is inhibiting the efforts of the...
FEATURES12 hours ago

AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m

The National Working committee of the African Action Congress( AAC) has set up a committee to probe Omoyele Sowore over...
FEATURES12 hours ago

National Orientation Agency Is Almost Dead- Amb. Coomassie

Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (AGGN) and Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO),  Amb. Hussaini Coomassie,...
FEATURED12 hours ago

NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi

All things being equal,Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will today emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF)...
BUSINESS2 days ago

‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
BUSINESS2 days ago

Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover

Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: