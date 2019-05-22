Boko Haram: Army To Induct More Equipment In Theatre Of Operations

The Nigerian Army says it has concluded plans to induct more equipment into the theatre of operations as part of efforts to end the menace of insurgency.

This is following the Chief of Army Staff Leutenant General Tukur Buratai visit to front line troops in the North East theatre of operation.

Recall that the Army recently received consignment of weapons and ammunition for the prosecution of the war against insurgency

A statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations Col Sagir Musa saif the COAS while at Forward Operation Base Borno State on 21 May 2019 interacted with the soldiers and urged them to remain focused and committed to bringing terrorism to an end.

During his address to the troops, General Buratai assured that more equipment will be inducted into the mission areas to boost their efforts in the war against terrorism and other assorted insecurities in Nigeria.

He also assured troops of his total commitment to their welfare and that of their families.

He therefore charged them to strictly adhere to the extant Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct which guide their activities while on internal Security duty.