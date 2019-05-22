NEWS
CDHR Threatens Mass Action Against LASG Over Taskforce Brutality
The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has threatened to take mass action against the Lagos State Government over the brutality and illegal activities of the Lagos State task force.
The coordinator of the group, Comrade Titilayo Odubanjo who disclosed this on Wednesday at a press conference in Lagos said there is the urgent need of the outgoing and incoming government in Lagos state to regulate and check the excesses of the taskforce.
“We have been receiving petitions upon petitions on the activities of the Lagos State Government taskforce from members of the public.
“We are interested in furthering the course of rule of law in Lagos which the government has vowed to uphold and it is in pursuant to this that we call this conference to look into the activities of Lagos State taskforce which similarly amount to abuse of office and violation of the hallowed principles of rule of law”.
Odubanjo called on the Lagos State government to immediately investigate a recent happening in the state precisely on 17th of May where some thugs allegedly engaged by the Lagos State taskforce invaded the motorcycle operators association in Suberu Oje Unit Casso .
According to him, the mobile policemen attached to the taskforce surrounded the whole park with teargas and ordering the thugs to molest whoever refuses to surrender his motorcycle before carting away a total of 36 motorcycles.
He said the committee for the Defence of Human Rights would not fold its arms to the activities of the Lagos State Government taskforce as they have been receiving telephone calls and petitions on the activities of the taskforce from members of the public.
