Coalition Backs India Garba For Ministerial Appointment

The Middle Belt Progressives Coalition has urged Prsident Muhammadu Buhari to consider the chairman of the board of NIMASA Major Gen India Garba (rtd) for appointment as minister during his second tenure.

The coalition in a statement signed by its Cordinator Simon Nanzing described Gen India Garba (rtd) as having the competence and character to move the country to the next level

He said “as President Muhammadu Buhari is inaugurated for his second tenure on May 29, Nigerians expect him to select strong personalities with expertise in their fields to help him actualise his vision for Nigeria.

“Nigeria has over the years suffered neglect in the hands of bad leaders manning various arms of government agencies. This is not the time for President Buhari to make such mistake.

“It is our belief that individuals like Major Gen India Garba (rtd) will fit into the kind of personalities required by the President to ensure speedy economic growth for the country.

India Garba a retired army Gen who hails from Benue state was returning officer for the 2011 presidential election for Gen Muhammadu Buhari. He was director of security during the 2010 – 2011 campaign of the CPC and was also Chairman of 3 man committee of the APC merger constitution and manifestos

“He toured round the states with Buhari to declare his intention to stand for 2015 election as presidential candidate and was returning officer for Gen Buhari during the primaries in Lagos. Was also a member of the inauguration security committee of Mr president on May 29, 2015.”