NEWS
Dangote Staff, 2 Others Abducted In Ondo Regain Freedom
Three people including a staff of Dangote Group who were adopted by suspected gunmen along Auga-Ise road in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State have been released by their abductors.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the three men who had been in the captivity of kidnappers since last Friday, regained their freedom on Wednesday.
The two men who were traveling in a Toyota Corolla car with registration ABC 36 PY, Mr. Gbalaja Mayowa, happened to be a staff of Federal College of Education, Okene, Kogi State and Mr. Arifayan Ayolekan who work with a feeds company based in Okene were both going to Ikare Akoko for a wedding while Mr. Ibrahim Lawal, the occupant of Mitsubishi pickup van, a staff of Dangote Group, was coming from Ibese in Ogun State to Obajana when the gunmen abducted them.
It was the prompt efforts of Ikare Akoko Police Division and the local vigilante groups that made the kidnappers quickly released them.
The abductors had earlier demanded for N30 million for the release of Dangote Group staff and N2million for the two men coming for wedding.
According to families sources, when the abductors sensed that they were being trailed with the support and cooperation the police in Kogi and Edo States, they collected unspecified ransom far below their demands.
Meanwhile stakeholders in Akokoland were seriously planning for way forward to reduce the rate of heinous crimes like kidnapping, ritual killings and robbery in the area.
Their spokesman, Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani noted that the negative impacts of these criminal activities will scare away investors to Akokoland.
He pointed out that security was everybody business and should not be left for government alone.
