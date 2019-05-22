NEWS
Don Blames Killings, Kidnappings On Injustice
A university lecturer, Professor Abdul Rahman Oloyede has identified injustice as being responsible for security challenges in different parts of the country.
Delivering the second annual Ramadan lecture titled: ” The Effects of Injustice in Our Contemporary Society, the Antidotes”, organised by the Association of Muslims In Local Government of Oyo State (AMILOGOS), he said “we are all affected by injustices in the country”.
Oloyede, Dept. of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan said that many Nigerians have died as a result of injustices.
He lamented that the high level of injustice in the country had been responsible for killings, kidnapping, fear, reduction in wealth, bloodshed and poverty.
While noting that injustice could be seen in different sectors of the economy, he urged Nigerians to do justice among themselves.
“We should pity our leaders especially those who have refused to pay worker’s salaries because they will one day be accountable”, he said.
Oloyede who is also the Chief Imam, University of Ibadan) called on local government functionaries to establish religious cemeteries to cater for the deaths, saying “It is shameful that corpses are being buried in the compounds.
“It is not proper burying corpses in the compound, we are not being fair to our deaths. They should create religious cemeteries”, he said.
The chairman of the occasion, Professor Sabit Olagoke Ariyo while noting that Muslims were supposed to be exemplar, said the problem with the Muslims was “we have failed to move Islam forward due to lack of capacity”.
