Ekiti Kidnap Victim Regain Freedom

One of the victims of recent kidnap incident in Ekiti State, Mr. Rufus Oladele has been released by his adductors.

Oladele, who is the general secretary of Christ’s School Alumni Association, Ado Ekiti, was last Friday kidnapped along Aramoko – Efon highway.

It was gathered that another victim, Kehinde Oseni who was also abducted on the same route on Saturday, however, was yet to regain his freedom from the Kidnappers’ den.

When the families of the victims were contacted, the kidnappers requested for N6 million as ransom for the release of the twins, Kehinde and demanded N10 million ransom for Oladele’s freedom.

A source told journalists in Ado that the sum of N5million was paid before Oladele’s release was secured on Tuesday night after spending four days in the kidnappers’ den.

The amount, according to the source was contributed by some members of the alumni, relations and well-meaning members of his community, Erinjiyan Ekiti to secure his safe release.

Confirming the release, the Police Public Relations Officer, in Ekiti State, Mr Caleb Ikechukwu, said: “Through the Intensive effort of the Command operatives, Oladele Rufus (male) has been released by the kidnappers.

“However, the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Mr Asuquo Amba, wishes to use this medium to inform the people of Ekiti State that the command is working assiduously towards securing the release of the remaining kidnapped victim, Kehinde Oseni (male),” the PPRO stated.