Elect Boroffice Deputy Senate President, Group Urges Lawmakers-Elect

The new and re-elected members of the senate have been counselled to consider the person of Sen. Robert Ajayi Boroffice for the post of Deputy Senate President, describing him as an experienced legislator with capacity to pilot the affairs of the red Chamber to greater height. The advice was given by an APC support group under the auspices of, APC Diaspora Alliance, ADA.

The advice is contained in a press statement made available to newsmen in London, the United Kingdom and signed by Comrade Gbenga Adebola and Michael Onyeike, the group’s International Coordinator and Secretary General respectively. It argued that going by global best practices, the post of Deputy President of the senate is usually a high ranking legislator with a profound experience in politics, and Sen. Boroffice is an embodiment of that.

“Here in the UK and elsewhere in the world where democracy is deeply entrenched, Deputy Senate Presidents are usually elected from among the most experienced lawmakers within the caucus who understand the diverse rules in the legislative chamber. As members and supporters of the ruling APC who wish that the party succeeded, we make our useful proposition in this regard” the group stated.

“Senator Boroffice is in the senate for the third time in a row and has been chairman of sensitive senate committees, including Science and Technology. He has been pretty consistent unlike those that jump from one party to the other he has maintained his membership of APC. Besides all this, he is the founding Director General of National Space Research and Development Agency, NASRDA, a sound academic professor and well-bred political activist with the deserved capacity to advance the senate to greater height.” the group added

We are pleased that the APC has a good proportion of members in the senate. What we need is competent leadership that can so unite the caucus that the opposition PDP will have no option but to always support APC on all issues in the red chamber. Such leadership qualities are in-built in Sen. Boroffice.

Available records of the senate show that Sen. Boroffice has moved landmark motions and sponsored a number of live changing bills. There is hardly any sensitive issue being debated on the floor of the upper chamber that he does not make important contributions to. “In fact, Senate presidency without Sen. Boroffice is analogous to taking the gilt of the ginger bread. It is therefore our sincere advice that all new members and re-elected senators come together and elect Sen Boroffice for the job when the 9th Senate gets inaugurated” the statement concluded.