NEWS
Emefiele Assures On Single-Digit Interest Financing Window For MSMEs At Obaseki’s Edo Production Centre
…24hrs electricity, other support initiatives to boost industrialisation – gov
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has assured entrepreneurs set to commence operations at the Edo Production Centre, of the availability of favourable financing options through the apex bank’s NIRSAL National Microfinance Bank, to complement other incentives for industrial production at the facility.
Emefiele, who disclosed this during a visit to the Centre along Sapele Road-axis of Benin City, Edo State, lauded Governor Godwin Obaseki, for his vision in setting up the facility.
The Hub is a cluster for Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state, where they will enjoy 24-hour electricity supply, share resources and other business support services aimed at boosting productivity. The cluster is to be set up in the three Senatorial Districts of the state.
Emefiele identified the biggest challenges faced by SMEs to include access to finance and a conducive environment with constant electricity supply for uninterrupted production, noting that Governor Obaseki has provided a solution to these problems with the production Centre.
The governor of the apex bank added, “For us at the CBN, this facility makes it easy for us to have a place to meet people who are ready to do business. As CBN, we are trying to deal with issues of access to finance and this place provides an opportunity.”
On his part, Edo State Governor, Mr Obaseki said the Centre has helped his administration to move towards hitting the 200,000 jobs target of the state government.
He said, “ We set up this hub to help us achieve our aim of creating a minimum of 200,000 jobs during the first four years in office in the civil service. We are not expected to give out the jobs in the civil service, but rather create most of them in the private sector. So, we are providing opportunities for industrialisation.”
“We are providing 24-hour electricity to ensure profitability, as we have eliminated initial setup cost such as cost for electricity, security, water, among others,” the governor added.
He assured the CBN governor that the Production Centre will be commissioned by the second week of June when the facility will be ready for business, noting, “A lot of people are interested in the facility. We have received about 200 applications from small business owners who have shown interest to own spaces at the hub.”
On opportunities for financing for SMEs, Emefiele said although Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and microfinance institutions are set up to deal with the issues of financing, the CBN in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee have established the National Micro Finance Bank to expand access to financing.
“We have set up over 20 centres for the National Micro Finance Bank (NMFB) across the country and I am sure Edo State will have a share,” Emefiele noted.
He said entrepreneurs who wish to benefit from the bank, would enjoy single-digit interest loans, noting, “If you are given a loan with about 9 per cent and if you are getting constant electricity, your cost of production will certainly be low and you can compete effectively, employ others and also grow the economy.”
HAPPENING NOW
- Emefiele Assures On Single-Digit Interest Financing Window For MSMEs At Obaseki’s Edo Production Centre
- Dangote Staff, 2 Others Abducted In Ondo Regain Freedom
- NGO Gift Food Items, Others To Over 100 Almajiris, PwDs In Kebbi
- Delta Govt not Opposed to LG Financial Autonomy — Finance Commissioner
- PMB To Ministers: Remain In Office Until May 28
CATCH UP
How Smuggling, Insecurity Threaten Steel Development
It is saddening and worrisome that increased smuggling of steel products into the country is inhibiting the efforts of the...
AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m
The National Working committee of the African Action Congress( AAC) has set up a committee to probe Omoyele Sowore over...
National Orientation Agency Is Almost Dead- Amb. Coomassie
Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (AGGN) and Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Amb. Hussaini Coomassie,...
NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi
All things being equal,Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will today emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF)...
‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover
Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Police Feed Detained Vulture With N5,000 Daily
- NEWS12 hours ago
FG Approves Establishment Of National Commission For Secondary Schools
- NEWS23 hours ago
Reps Pass Bill Ending HND/BSC Dichotomy
- NEWS23 hours ago
LG Boss Survive As 3 Others Die In Wukari-Jalingo Road Accident
- NEWS24 hours ago
Insurgency: Vulture On Ariel Survillence Arrested In Adamawa
- FEATURED12 hours ago
NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi
- NEWS14 hours ago
9th Senate: PDP’s New Plans Uncovered
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Saraki Queries NASS Clerk Over Stringent Media Accreditation