Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Gov. Ortom Consoles Lobi FC Over Coach’s Death

Published

1 min ago

on


Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commiserated with the Board, Management, staff and players of Lobi Stars Football Club, over the death of their Technical Adviser, Solomon Ogbeide.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday in Makurdi by Mr Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary to Ortom, the coach died on Monday, May 20.

The governor said in the statement that the late football tactician was “a humble and hardworking man whose commitment and selfless disposition will be greatly missed by his players and thousands of fans of the club.

“He governor described the death of Ogbeide as a painful loss, not only for his family and Lobi Stars, but also the entire state and country at large”.

He said that the Late Ogbeide’s time as Lobi Stars’ Technical Adviser “brought several success stories to the state among which were the club’s emergence as winners of last season’s Nigerian Premier League trophy and its qualification for the group stage of the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League.”

The governor also sends condolences to the government and people of Edo, the home state of the late coach and prays God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late tactician won the last NPL with Lobi Stars Football Club and qualified the club for the group stage of the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League.

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES6 hours ago

How Smuggling, Insecurity Threaten Steel Development

It is saddening and worrisome that increased smuggling of steel products into the country is inhibiting the efforts of the...
FEATURES7 hours ago

AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m

The National Working committee of the African Action Congress( AAC) has set up a committee to probe Omoyele Sowore over...
FEATURES7 hours ago

National Orientation Agency Is Almost Dead- Amb. Coomassie

Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (AGGN) and Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO),  Amb. Hussaini Coomassie,...
FEATURED7 hours ago

NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi

All things being equal,Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will today emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF)...
BUSINESS2 days ago

‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
BUSINESS2 days ago

Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover

Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: