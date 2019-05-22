NEWS
Gov. Ortom Consoles Lobi FC Over Coach’s Death
Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commiserated with the Board, Management, staff and players of Lobi Stars Football Club, over the death of their Technical Adviser, Solomon Ogbeide.
According to a statement issued on Wednesday in Makurdi by Mr Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary to Ortom, the coach died on Monday, May 20.
The governor said in the statement that the late football tactician was “a humble and hardworking man whose commitment and selfless disposition will be greatly missed by his players and thousands of fans of the club.
“He governor described the death of Ogbeide as a painful loss, not only for his family and Lobi Stars, but also the entire state and country at large”.
He said that the Late Ogbeide’s time as Lobi Stars’ Technical Adviser “brought several success stories to the state among which were the club’s emergence as winners of last season’s Nigerian Premier League trophy and its qualification for the group stage of the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League.”
The governor also sends condolences to the government and people of Edo, the home state of the late coach and prays God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the loss.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late tactician won the last NPL with Lobi Stars Football Club and qualified the club for the group stage of the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League.
