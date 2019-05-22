Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Indigenious Contractors Defend Obaseki On Jobs

Published

1 min ago

on


Some Indigenious Contractors handling jobs in Edo state on Wednesday described as false allegation that contracts awarded by Godwin Obaseki are given out to outsourced contractors.

They also said the  foundation of ongoing development in the state was laid by former governor Adams Oshiomhole.
Recalled that Governor Godwin Obaseki had faced barrage of criticism from party men who accused him to giving contracts to his croonies and non-indigenes of the state having laboured for his victory in 2016.
One of the Contractors, representing Wecorale Nigeria Limited, Ahmed Ehi, who addressed newsmen on behalf of other contractors present at the briefing said said Governor Obaseki’ said all the major SEEFOR projects in the state are handled by indigenious contractors.
“We are here as coalition of indigenious contractors to support the state governor and development of the infrastructure of the state. The vision and philosophy of the state government has ushered in Ray of Hope and sense of belonging to Edo people”.
” Comrade Adams Oshiomhole infrastructural legacy still remains in Tell he sand of time. Today, this innovative infrastructure development is been sustained by our wake and see governor”
“Obaseki has opened a gateway for indigenious contractors to participate in his development agenda by awarding all the jobs in the state to contractors base and operational in the state. The misconception that jobs allocated are usually given to outsourced contractors is absolutely false and probable way to enmesh the administration in false light”
“Contractors awarded jobs so far are local indigenious contractors. All major SEEFOR contracts so far are being handled by indigenious contractors. This is because of the fact that the SEEFOR contracts has helped as spring boards for indigenious contractors to grow and in the nearest future become multinational that would be able to compete with other foreign construction firm”.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES10 hours ago

How Smuggling, Insecurity Threaten Steel Development

It is saddening and worrisome that increased smuggling of steel products into the country is inhibiting the efforts of the...
FEATURES12 hours ago

AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m

The National Working committee of the African Action Congress( AAC) has set up a committee to probe Omoyele Sowore over...
FEATURES12 hours ago

National Orientation Agency Is Almost Dead- Amb. Coomassie

Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (AGGN) and Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO),  Amb. Hussaini Coomassie,...
FEATURED12 hours ago

NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi

All things being equal,Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will today emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF)...
BUSINESS2 days ago

‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
BUSINESS2 days ago

Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover

Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: