Indigenious Contractors Defend Obaseki On Jobs

Some Indigenious Contractors handling jobs in Edo state on Wednesday described as false allegation that contracts awarded by Godwin Obaseki are given out to outsourced contractors.

They also said the foundation of ongoing development in the state was laid by former governor Adams Oshiomhole.

Recalled that Governor Godwin Obaseki had faced barrage of criticism from party men who accused him to giving contracts to his croonies and non-indigenes of the state having laboured for his victory in 2016.

One of the Contractors, representing Wecorale Nigeria Limited, Ahmed Ehi, who addressed newsmen on behalf of other contractors present at the briefing said said Governor Obaseki’ said all the major SEEFOR projects in the state are handled by indigenious contractors.

“We are here as coalition of indigenious contractors to support the state governor and development of the infrastructure of the state. The vision and philosophy of the state government has ushered in Ray of Hope and sense of belonging to Edo people”.

” Comrade Adams Oshiomhole infrastructural legacy still remains in Tell he sand of time. Today, this innovative infrastructure development is been sustained by our wake and see governor”

“Obaseki has opened a gateway for indigenious contractors to participate in his development agenda by awarding all the jobs in the state to contractors base and operational in the state. The misconception that jobs allocated are usually given to outsourced contractors is absolutely false and probable way to enmesh the administration in false light”

“Contractors awarded jobs so far are local indigenious contractors. All major SEEFOR contracts so far are being handled by indigenious contractors. This is because of the fact that the SEEFOR contracts has helped as spring boards for indigenious contractors to grow and in the nearest future become multinational that would be able to compete with other foreign construction firm”.