NEWS
Indonesia Post-Election Protests Leave 6 Dead
Six people have been killed and 200 injured during mass rallies against the re-election of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Indonesian police confirmed the death toll based on reports from hospitals. They said the cause of the deaths was being investigated.
The national police chief has said the public should not assume police were responsible.
Social media has been restricted in some areas to stop rumours spreading.
National police chief Tito Karnavian denied that his officers had used live ammunition and called for calm.
“Some had gunshot wounds, some had blunt force wounds but we still need to clarify this,” he said, referring to the six dead, who are believed to have been killed overnight on Tuesday.
The authorities have said the protests were planned and “not spontaneous”. They have suggested that a group of provocateurs may have been responsible for the violence.
“A majority of the protesters came from outside of Jakarta,” said Muhammed Iqbal, a police spokesman.
Protesters have been gathering again in the city on Wednesday.
Protests in the capital Jakarta started peacefully on Tuesday but soon turned violent, with cars set on fire and firecrackers thrown at police.
Police in riot gear fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.
The protests erupted after election results showed Mr Widodo had beaten his long-time rival Prabowo Subianto.
The country’s General Election Commission confirmed on Tuesday that Mr Widodo had won the presidency, taking 55.5% of votes.
Mr Prabowo has rejected the results, alleging cheating, but the election commission has dismissed his claims.
The ex-general also lost against Mr Widodo at the last election in 2014, and went on to unsuccessfully challenge the results.
More than 192 million people were eligible to vote in the presidential and general elections that took place on 17 April.
After the official results were announced on Tuesday, thousands gathered in front of the election supervisory building in support of Mr Prabowo, but later moved on to other areas across Jakarta after police urged the crowd to disperse, according to BBC Indonesian.
Local TV stations showed several standoffs between protesters and police in parts of the city.
More than 30,000 troops had been deployed in Jakarta in anticipation of potential violence.
On Wednesday, chief security minister Wiranto, who uses just a single name, said access to social media would be blocked in some areas.
The restrictions – including on photo and video sharing – aimed to control the spread of misinformation, he said.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
How Smuggling, Insecurity Threaten Steel Development
It is saddening and worrisome that increased smuggling of steel products into the country is inhibiting the efforts of the...
AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m
The National Working committee of the African Action Congress( AAC) has set up a committee to probe Omoyele Sowore over...
National Orientation Agency Is Almost Dead- Amb. Coomassie
Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (AGGN) and Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Amb. Hussaini Coomassie,...
NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi
All things being equal,Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will today emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF)...
‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover
Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Police Feed Detained Vulture With N5,000 Daily
- NEWS8 hours ago
FG Approves Establishment Of National Commission For Secondary Schools
- NEWS23 hours ago
Gov. Bagudu Ready To Pay New Minimum Wage – NLC
- NEWS18 hours ago
Reps Pass Bill Ending HND/BSC Dichotomy
- NEWS22 hours ago
UPP Reconstitutes Anambra Executive
- SPONSORED24 hours ago
Simple Ways To Cure Weak Erection And Quick Ejaculation
- SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY22 hours ago
9mobile Introduces WhatsApp Customer Care
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
US ‘Underestimates’ Huawei – Founder