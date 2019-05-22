ITF Equips 450,000 Youth Through NISDP

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has equipped 450,000 youth who have been trained through its National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), the director general and chief executive officer (CEO) has said.

Sir Joseph Ari stated this yesterday at the graduation ceremony of 300 beneficiaries of the NISDP from Abia State at the headquarters of Umuahia North Local Government Area in the capital, Umuahia.

Represented by the Director of Corporate Planning of the ITF, Mrs. Adaeze Okonkwo, Ari said 4,100 youth from the state had benefited from the the programme which he maintained is targeted at job creation and wealth.

He used the forum to congratulate Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on his reelection for a second term in office, urging him to use the period to consolidate on his achievements in the first term especially in youth empowerment.

At the event, Okezie assured of his administration’s commitment to the success of the NISDP and other similar interventions aimed at youth empowerment, skills acquisition, job and wealth creation for the youth and the indegent.

Speaking through the Director of Youth Development in the Ministry of Youth Development, Pastor Darlington Ahuruonye, the governor said the programme is in temdem with his administration’s agenda for the youth.

He appealed the the beneficiaies who were trained in weilding and fabrication, plumbing and pipe-fitting, tailoring, aluminuim, tiling, plaster of Paris (PoP), and photography to be good ambassadors of the respective families and the state.

Similarly, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Chief Sam Onuigbo commended the ITF for the NISDP and the professional manner the resource persons handled the trainning.

According to Onuigbo, who his Liason Officer, Evangelist Abraham Osondu stood in for him, he looks forward to the day when the beneficiaries would become successful entrepreneurs and employers of labour themselves.

In his remarks, the Area Manager of ITF, Mr. Cletus Ekpe said the beneficiaries were paid allowances for their transposition and other incentives during the three months trainning period, adding that their startup packs were ready for hand over to them.

Expressing his appreciation to the ITF and the Federal government, one of the bceneficiaries, Comrade Azunna Ibegbulam, said the trainning has not only empowered him, but has also given him hope for a bright future.