Man Bags 7 Years For Drug Trafficking

Justice Ayokunle Faji of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday convicted and sentenced a Brazil-based Nigerian businessman, Nogueria Onyinye to seven years imprisonment for unlawfully importing 1.5 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria.

Justice Faji sent the convict to jail after he pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of drug trafficking brought against him by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA had informed the judge that the convict was arrested on January 8, 2018, at the arrival hall of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, during an inward clearance of passengers of Royal Air Maroc Flight AT555 from Brazil via Casablanca Morocco with the banned drug.

The convict, who hold a Cape Verde international passport, had on March 13, 2018, pleaded not guilty to the charge but on May 18, 2019, the convict through his lawyer, Uche Okenyi, told the court of his intention to change his plea.

After the charge was read him again on May 18, 2019, the convict pleaded guilty to the charge and the court adjourned for review of facts of the matter by the prosecuting agency.

While reviewing the facts of the case on Tuesday, the prosecutor, Abu Ibrahim called two witnesses, the arresting officer and the agency’s exhibits keeper, as well as tendering several exhibits which include the seized drug, Cape Verde international passport and others.

After reviewing the facts of the case, the prosecutor urged the court to convict the defendant as charged and sentence him accordingly.

Consequently, Justice Faji pronounced the defendant guilty as charged.

In his plea for mercy, the convict’s lawyer urged the court to be lenient in sentencing his client on the ground that he is a first time offender and the breadwinner of the family.

Okenyi also informed the court that his client had become remorseful due to the period he spent in detention and promised not to engage in the act again if given a second chance.