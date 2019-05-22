Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Man Stabs Ex-Girlfriend, Kills 3 Others In Church

Published

1 min ago

on


A man stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend in South-Eastern Brazil and subsequently shot three people in a nearby church, local media reported on Wednesday.

“The 39-year-old ex-military member entered the church in the city of Paracatu in the state of Minas Gerais on Tuesday to kill the pastor, who was married to his ex-girlfriend,’’ the news portal Globo reported, citing the police.

However, the clergyman managed to escape.

Members of the security forces shot at the alleged perpetrator, who was taken to hospital seriously injured.

The family home of the 59-year-old woman and the Shalom Baptist Church is reportedly located in the same district of Paracatu.

“The man had come across his former partner in the house of her mother and stabbed her with a knife,’’ the Globo report said.

According to the report, he had gone to the church and climbed over a protective fence before shooting the father of the pastor and two women attending a closed meeting taking place in the church.

According to Globo, an enraged crowd wanted to storm the hospital to take revenge on the man, however the military police prevented this.

Paracatu has about 93,000 inhabitants and is located about 200 kilometres South-East of Brazil’s capital Brasilia.


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES9 hours ago

How Smuggling, Insecurity Threaten Steel Development

It is saddening and worrisome that increased smuggling of steel products into the country is inhibiting the efforts of the...
FEATURES10 hours ago

AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m

The National Working committee of the African Action Congress( AAC) has set up a committee to probe Omoyele Sowore over...
FEATURES10 hours ago

National Orientation Agency Is Almost Dead- Amb. Coomassie

Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (AGGN) and Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO),  Amb. Hussaini Coomassie,...
FEATURED10 hours ago

NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi

All things being equal,Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will today emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF)...
BUSINESS2 days ago

‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
BUSINESS2 days ago

Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover

Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: