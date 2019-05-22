May 29: Police Place Embargo On Rallies,Others In Ogun

Ogun state police command has threatened to deal ruthlessly with any person or group of individuals who organise any form of public rallies, carnival or any other public procession in the state on or before May 29th Inauguration without the approval of the command.

The command has also threatened to “deal decisively” with anybody or group who attempts to disrupt the peace of the state on or before the May 29th inauguration of the new governor-elect in the state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, irrespective of such person’s status in the society.

A statement issued yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said the move became necessary in view of the reports available to the command that some individuals have concluded plans to heat up the polity in the state and disrupt the May 29 inauguration of Abiodun under the guise of protesting the unresolved chieftaincy and land-related matters in the state.

“The security and intelligence reports at the disposal of Ogun state police reveals that some unscrupulous elements are scheming to foment trouble across the state with a view to disrupting the inauguration of the new administration scheduled for 29th May, 2019.

“Rallies, processions and assemblies in public places are being orchestrated by these enemies of peace seemingly to resolve chieftaincy and land-related matters rather than approaching the court to seek justice”.

In view of this however, Oyeyemi said the command has put in place, necessary security arrangement which included personnel of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), Police Mobile Force (PMF) as well as men of the anti-kidnapping unit of the command to checkmate such trouble makers “and other criminally-minded persons”.

He added that all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders have also been placed on red alert with specific instruction to “closely monitor these misguided elements and respond swiftly to any disturbance of public peace”.