My Govt Enjoys Strong Synergy With Other Arms – Bello

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has revealed that contrary to insinuations, his government enjoys strong synergy with other arms of government in the state.

He disclosed this yesterday in Lokoja, the state capital while swearing in the new Grand Khadi of the state Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Abdulkarim Aruwah.

The governor said his administration bears no ill will against anyone or institution, noting that with the Judiciary strike now over, government was only waiting for the payroll of the Judiciary to commence process of payments, but expressed dismay why that has not been made available to government.

He however, expressed the hope that with the intervention of the National Judicial Council, NJC, the situation would soon be addressed.

Bello promised to complete the ongoing construction of the court’s permanent site as well as boost its monthly subvention, adding that this would come after the biometric and data capturing of the judiciary staff.

While challenging the new head of the state Sharia Court to discharge his duties without fear or favour, Bello assured workers in the state of his commitment to clear all arrears of salaries soon, stressing that his administration has been prudent and transparent with the resources of the state.

Earlier, the new Grand Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal said he was grateful to God for his elevation, and lauded Governor Yahaya Bello for approving his appointment.

Grand khadi Aruwah who was accompanied to the swearing in ceremony by President Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Ibrahim Shaibu promised his total commitment to the dictates of Sharia law.

Justice Aruwah who was appointed on May 13, 2019 replaces Justice Zachariya Idakwoji who retired recently.