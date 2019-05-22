NEWS
Nasarawa Governor-elect Assures Of Robust Devt
Nasarawa State governor-elect, Engr Abdullahi Alhaji Sule, has promised to explore the potentials that abound in the state to enhance the socio-economic development of the state.
Engr Sule, stated this when he received Eggon Stakeholders and the Nigeria Society of Engineers in his office at the Presidential Lodge Lafia, yesterday.
He said he would welcome advices and contributions from intellectuals and well-meaning citizens of the state, as he pledged to run an all-inclusive administration irrespective of any form of affiliations.
Engr Sule also appreciated the Society of Engineers for the roadmap they presented to him promising not to fail the Society in the discharge of his responsibilities when he assumes office come May 29, 2019.
The governor-elect then sued for peace and understanding among the diverse divides in the state as no development can be achieved in an unsecured society.
Presenting an engineering blueprint to the governor-elect, chairman of the Nigeria Society of Engineers Lafia Council, Simon Ibi said they were at the office to congratulate him and pledge their resolve to work with him to succeed in the task ahead.
On his part, leader of the Eggon stakeholders drawn from Nasarawa Eggon local government, Akun and Agidi development areas, Zakari Zamani Alumaga called on Engr Sule to ensure the establishment of industries to engage the teeming youths in the state in order to curb insecurity.
