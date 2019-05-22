NDDC Backs Anti-Drug Abuse, Illicit Trafficking Campaign

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has assured that it will continue to support all efforts to curb drug abuse and illict trafficking in the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC Acting Managing Director, Professor Nelson Brambaifa, stated this while addressing participants in the Miss Niger Delta Beauty Queens unity walk campaign against drug abuse and illicit trafficking at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Brambraifa, who represented by the Director Corporate Affairs, Mr Charles Obi Odili, said the Commission would do all that was necessary to keep the youths away from illicit drugs and harmful practices.

The NDDC boss observed that drug abuse was destroying the family structure and the social fabrics of the society, noting that “when this happens, it imperils the nation and hampers development.”

He advised the youths to keep away from drugs while stressing the need to inculcate the right values to the young ones as a way of curbing drug abuse.

The Special Adviser on Youths to the NDDC boss, Mr Charles Anyanwu, said that the Commission would initiate a programme to effectively address the issue of drug abuse in the Niger Delta region.

Anyanwu lamented that many youths in the region were abusing drugs and getting involved in nefarious activities, stating that NDDC was ready to collaborate with other concerned stakeholders to fight the battle and win the war on drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Also speaking at the occasion, Miss Niger Delta Ambassador for Peace and Development, Gina Reginald, said that drug abuse had reached an epidemic proportion, with the rise in drug addiction of young adults.

She said that the Miss Niger Delta Queens and models across the region had to take the campaign to the streets to create awareness. She remarked that street walk was anchored with the theme: Say no to drug abuse and drug kills the beauty in you.

The Unity Walk Campaign train, which took off from the Port Harcourt Polo Club, Tombia Street, went through the busy Aba road in the Rivers State capital.