Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NGO Gift Food Items, Others To Over 100 Almajiris, PwDs In Kebbi 

Published

1 min ago

on


Almajiris Support Initiative ( ASI) , a non governmental organization that supports the welfare of the Almajiris and the needy in Kebbi State has distributed food items and clothing materials to over 100 almajiris and persons with disability .
The Chairman of the organization, Comrade Shehu Umar who briefed newsmen shortly after the event in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday said the organization received the donation from spirited individuals for onward distribution to the needy who were under the care of the organization.
According to him, over 100 almajiris and the physically challenged would benefit from the Ramadan gesture which included rice, sorghum, millet, sugar,milk and groundnut oil.
He said an individual has also donated bags of cement in order to assist the organization in facilitating construction of its permanent office.

” We are not encouraging begging but to assist the almajiris to acquire skills to become self employed by giving them both Western and Islamic education and mentor them to learn various trades “”, he said.

He further called on the general public to support his organization that is geared towards giving support to almajiris and the needy.

 Also speaking at the event, the Director Social from the State Ministry of Women Affairs, Abubakar Usman stressed the need for members of the public to donate generously so as to make live more easier to the vulnerable people in the society.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES10 hours ago

How Smuggling, Insecurity Threaten Steel Development

It is saddening and worrisome that increased smuggling of steel products into the country is inhibiting the efforts of the...
FEATURES11 hours ago

AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m

The National Working committee of the African Action Congress( AAC) has set up a committee to probe Omoyele Sowore over...
FEATURES12 hours ago

National Orientation Agency Is Almost Dead- Amb. Coomassie

Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (AGGN) and Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO),  Amb. Hussaini Coomassie,...
FEATURED12 hours ago

NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi

All things being equal,Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will today emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF)...
BUSINESS2 days ago

‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
BUSINESS2 days ago

Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover

Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: