NGO Gift Food Items, Others To Over 100 Almajiris, PwDs In Kebbi 

Almajiris Support Initiative ( ASI) , a non governmental organization that supports the welfare of the Almajiris and the needy in Kebbi State has distributed food items and clothing materials to over 100 almajiris and persons with disability .

The Chairman of the organization, Comrade Shehu Umar who briefed newsmen shortly after the event in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday said the organization received the donation from spirited individuals for onward distribution to the needy who were under the care of the organization.

According to him, over 100 almajiris and the physically challenged would benefit from the Ramadan gesture which included rice, sorghum, millet, sugar,milk and groundnut oil.

He said an individual has also donated bags of cement in order to assist the organization in facilitating construction of its permanent office.

” We are not encouraging begging but to assist the almajiris to acquire skills to become self employed by giving them both Western and Islamic education and mentor them to learn various trades “”, he said.

He further called on the general public to support his organization that is geared towards giving support to almajiris and the needy.

Also speaking at the event, the Director Social from the State Ministry of Women Affairs, Abubakar Usman stressed the need for members of the public to donate generously so as to make live more easier to the vulnerable people in the society.