NEWS
Niger Urges FG To Build Weighbridges On Highways
The Secretary to Niger State Government, SSG, Hon. Ibrahim Ladan, has appealed to the federal government to build weighbridges on highways to prevent the roads from further damage.
In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, Ladan observed that movement of overloaded articulated vehicles on highways has undermined governments’ investment on road construction across the country.
He called on all stakeholders in transportation sector to encourage and enforce the use of weighbridges to check overburdening of the road that could result in road damage.
“The federal government has put efforts to ensure that roads across the country are good and fit but the unchecked load weight of many articulated vehicles is destroying the roads.
‘’Take for instance, the Bode-Saadu-Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa road has been fixed while the Niger State government has embarked the rehabilitation of Bida – Minna and Minna- Suleja roads.
‘’In all these roads, most portions of the lanes have developed potholes and other damage due to the movement of vehicles carrying unauthorised load weight,” he said.
According to him, in the whole of this, the lane coming up from the South axis of our Country is the most affected, saying that this as a result of the Impact of heavy haulage when compared with the North – South lane, that cargo only livestock and foodstuffs.
“It is therefore, imperative for local, state and federal governments to form a synergy in developing standard methods of enforcing the use of weigh-bridges to save governments’ investment on road building’’, he said.
Ladan also called on federal government to sustain its efforts at revamping the rail lines across the country to lengthen the lifespan of roads.
‘’We don’t have to spend every year on road construction or rehabilitation if all the regulatory bodies and stakeholders develop good strategies for making all modes of transportation work.
‘’Developing an acceptable weight of vehicles and checking regular movement of, especially, articulated vehicles is important in this regard,’’ he said.
He however, added that developed countries and even Niger and Benin Republic, adopted this regulation to sustain their roads.
He commended the federal government for its programmes on road construction and rehabilitation, citing Lagos-Ibadan expressway as well as other rehabilitation works, as a good development.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m
The National Working committee of the African Action Congress( AAC) has set up a committee to probe Omoyele Sowore over...
National Orientation Agency Is Almost Dead- Amb. Coomassie
Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (AGGN) and Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Amb. Hussaini Coomassie,...
NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi
All things being equal,Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will today emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF)...
‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover
Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...
FG To Move Manufacturing Industry From 10 To 20% Of GDP – Enelamah
The federal government has been making several efforts to foster industrial revolution in Nigeria, in this interview with BAYO AMODU,...
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME24 hours ago
EFCC Re-arraigned PDP Chieftain, INEC Officials Over N179.8m Fraud
- CRIME24 hours ago
Abductors Of Pastor, 14 Others Demand N30m Ransom
- CRIME24 hours ago
Abductors Demand N30m Ransom To Free Dangote Staff, Others
- NEWS17 hours ago
Gov. Bagudu Ready To Pay New Minimum Wage – NLC
- NEWS16 hours ago
UPP Reconstitutes Anambra Executive
- SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY24 hours ago
NCC Donates IT Tools To PAC For Process Automation
- LABOUR MATTERS24 hours ago
How Nations Develop Their Human Capital
- SPORTS24 hours ago
Lobi Stars Head Coach Slumps, Dies