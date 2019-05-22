Niger Urges FG To Build Weighbridges On Highways

The Secretary to Niger State Government, SSG, Hon. Ibrahim Ladan, has appealed to the federal government to build weighbridges on highways to prevent the roads from further damage.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, Ladan observed that movement of overloaded articulated vehicles on highways has undermined governments’ investment on road construction across the country.

He called on all stakeholders in transportation sector to encourage and enforce the use of weighbridges to check overburdening of the road that could result in road damage.

“The federal government has put efforts to ensure that roads across the country are good and fit but the unchecked load weight of many articulated vehicles is destroying the roads.

‘’Take for instance, the Bode-Saadu-Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa road has been fixed while the Niger State government has embarked the rehabilitation of Bida – Minna and Minna- Suleja roads.

‘’In all these roads, most portions of the lanes have developed potholes and other damage due to the movement of vehicles carrying unauthorised load weight,” he said.

According to him, in the whole of this, the lane coming up from the South axis of our Country is the most affected, saying that this as a result of the Impact of heavy haulage when compared with the North – South lane, that cargo only livestock and foodstuffs.

“It is therefore, imperative for local, state and federal governments to form a synergy in developing standard methods of enforcing the use of weigh-bridges to save governments’ investment on road building’’, he said.

Ladan also called on federal government to sustain its efforts at revamping the rail lines across the country to lengthen the lifespan of roads.

‘’We don’t have to spend every year on road construction or rehabilitation if all the regulatory bodies and stakeholders develop good strategies for making all modes of transportation work.

‘’Developing an acceptable weight of vehicles and checking regular movement of, especially, articulated vehicles is important in this regard,’’ he said.

He however, added that developed countries and even Niger and Benin Republic, adopted this regulation to sustain their roads.

He commended the federal government for its programmes on road construction and rehabilitation, citing Lagos-Ibadan expressway as well as other rehabilitation works, as a good development.