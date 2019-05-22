OAU Raises Alarm As Cultists Lay Siege To Varsities

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile – Ife, has raised the alarm over the activities of cultists currently threatening to invade and sack students and staff of the University.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju who disclosed this to journalists named the alleged group as “Cultists of Aloha clan”

According to him, the University found it necessary to inform the general public that the institution was “aware of an open letter, trending online, purportedly issued by a pseudonymous “Cultists of Aloha clan” to on June 1 rain bullets of death, sorrow and grief on innocent students”.

He added that, “Ordinarily, it is not ideal for the University to respond to such an open letter, detailing what the management is doing to nip the said attack in the bud, considering the implication of such action security wise;

“But we consider it expedient to inform the stakeholders in the education sector, particularly our students, their parents and, or guardians, alumni and those who place high premium on lives and sanctity of human existence that the university management is on top of the situation, having informed the agencies of government saddled with the responsibility of securing lives and property, in addition to the internal security mechanism that have been put in place.

“We hereby assure all parents and, or guardians that the security of their children and wards is guaranteed and that the students are advised to go about their normal academic activities without any apprehension, but should be security conscious and quickly report any strange movement to the appropriate organ of the university.”

Meantime, the Oyo State Police Command said no fewer than 13 undergraduates have been apprehended by its operatives during their initiation into membership of Eye Fraternity, a dangerous cult.

According to the police they were rounded up by policemen at Saki in a thick bush in the Oke Ogun axis of the state.

It was gathered that a member of the group was killed during a shoot- out with Police.

The deceased named Yusuff who was about to be initiated was killed by a member of the cultists who aimed at one of the policemen.

The state Commissioner of Police Mr. Sina Olukolu who confirmed the arrest, added that three of the suspects were apprentices while the remaining were students from tertiary institution of learning.