Obaseki Breaks Fast With Otaru Of Auchi
Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has urged residents in the state to continue to live harmoniously with one another, noting that Nigeria would only make meaningful progress when citizens co-exist peacefully.
Obaseki made the call on Monday when he observed Iftar with the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III, at his palace in Auchi, Etsako West local government area.
The governor said Nigeria has gone through a very interesting election, noting, “we should continue to thank God for the peace we enjoy in Nigeria. We are here to join our Muslims brothers and the Royal Father to break the Ramadan fast”.
“We are here to felicitate with the Muslims. We call on them to pray for peace in the state and the country as God has been very good to us as a state and country. Nobody gave us a chance that the elections will be peaceful but thank God for the peace we enjoyed before, during and after the elections.”
The Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Ikelebe III described the governors visit to the Palace to break the fast with him as divine.
He thanked the governor for the visit, which demonstrates his love for everyone in the state.
