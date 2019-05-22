NEWS
One Dies As 2 Kidnapped FRSC Officials Regain Freedom
One of the three officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), who were on Sunday abducted by unknown gunmen has died in the custody of his abductors before two of the officials were released.
It was gathered that one of the victims of the dastardly act who could not bear the stress involved in the act died before the others were freed.
Though details of their freedom were not immediately known, the FRSC officers were said to have been released Tuesday night and had since reunited with their families.
It was gathered that their abductors collected a sum of 1.8 million naira as ransom before they were released.
The FRSC officials, simply identified as Baiyeguni and Abioye were traveling on the road when the incident happened.
They were reportedly abducted at Iwaraja axis of the ever busy Akure/Ilesa express road.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
How Smuggling, Insecurity Threaten Steel Development
It is saddening and worrisome that increased smuggling of steel products into the country is inhibiting the efforts of the...
AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m
The National Working committee of the African Action Congress( AAC) has set up a committee to probe Omoyele Sowore over...
National Orientation Agency Is Almost Dead- Amb. Coomassie
Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (AGGN) and Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Amb. Hussaini Coomassie,...
NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi
All things being equal,Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will today emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF)...
‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover
Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Police Feed Detained Vulture With N5,000 Daily
- NEWS15 hours ago
FG Approves Establishment Of National Commission For Secondary Schools
- FEATURED14 hours ago
NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi
- NEWS17 hours ago
9th Senate: PDP’s New Plans Uncovered
- FEATURES14 hours ago
AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
FG, States, LGs Share N616.198bn For April
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
20,000 Health Centres Abandoned – Minister
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Saraki Queries NASS Clerk Over Stringent Media Accreditation