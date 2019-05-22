Connect with us
One Dies As 2 Kidnapped FRSC Officials Regain Freedom

Published

1 min ago

on

FRSC at a road accident scene

One of the three officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), who were on Sunday abducted by unknown gunmen has died in the custody of his abductors before two of the officials were released.

It was gathered that one of the victims of the dastardly act who could not bear the stress involved in the act died before the others were freed.

Though details of their freedom were not immediately known, the FRSC officers were said to have been released Tuesday night and had since reunited with their families.

It was gathered that their abductors collected a sum of 1.8 million naira as ransom before they were released.

The FRSC officials, simply identified as Baiyeguni and Abioye were traveling on the road when the incident happened.

They were reportedly abducted at Iwaraja axis of the ever busy Akure/Ilesa express road.

 

 


