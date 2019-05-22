Ortom Consoles Lobi Over Coach’s Death

According to him, with Ogbeide, the club has also made its qualification for the group stage of the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League.

Governor Ortom who commiserated with the Board, Management, staff and players of Lobi Stars Football Club, over the death of the Technical Adviser, Coach Solomon Ogbeide who died on Monday, 20th May, 2019 in Makurdi described his death as a big blow to the state and the country at large.

The governor described the late football tactician as a humble and hardworking man whose commitment and selfless disposition will be greatly missed by his players and thousands of fans of the club.

He send his condences to the government and people of Edo, the home state of late coach Ogbeide and prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.